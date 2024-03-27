Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Thybulle has been downgraded from questionable to out for the fifth straight game Wednesday due to a right ankle injury. His next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Miami.
