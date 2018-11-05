Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Listed as questionable for Tuesday
Stauskas (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Stauskas is dealing with a bruised right quadriceps that he picked up during Sunday's win over the Timberwolves. Look for his status to clear up following Tuesday's shootaround.
