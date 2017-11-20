Trail Blazers' Noah Vonleh: Will start at power forward Monday

Vonleh will start at power forward for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

The Trail Blazers have given Caleb Swanigan a four-game stint in the top unit, but will turn back to Vonleh on Monday against the Grizzlies. In five previous starts this season, Vonleh has averaged 3.0 points and 6.2 rebounds across 19.3 minutes, so despite the promotion, he likely won't see a drastic increase in playing time. Swanigan should head back to the bench in the corresponding move.