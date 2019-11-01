Trail Blazers' Pau Gasol: Out again Saturday
Gasol (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Gasol has yet to make his season debut, as he continues to make his way back from offseason foot surgery. His next chance to return will come Monday at Golden State.
