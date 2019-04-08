Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Cleared to play
Curry (lower leg) will be available for Sunday's game against Denver, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Curry will return to the court after missing Friday's game against Denver due to soreness in his lower leg. He'll presumably take on his typical role as the backup point guard Sunday evening.
