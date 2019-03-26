Trail Blazers' Seth Curry: Scores 20 points Monday

Curry tallied 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5/6 FT), two rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 40 minutes during Monday's 148-144 victory over Brooklyn.

Curry was strong once again Monday, continuing his recent return to form. The absence of C.J. McCollum has worked a treat for Curry who has stormed back into standard league relevance. He typically offers points and three-pointers but can provide both on high-efficiency. The Trail Blazers have three more games this week and Curry is certainly worth a look in competitive formats.