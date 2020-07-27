Collins had seven points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT) and five rebounds in Sunday's scrimmage against Toronto.

The bigger news was that Collins moved to the bench, while coach Terry Stotts went with both Hassan Whiteside and Jusuf Nurkic in the starting lineup up front. It's unclear which alignment the Blazers will use during the seeding games, but the Collins vs. Whiteside battle will be one to monitor in the coming days.