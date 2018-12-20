Collins managed 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 26 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 99-92 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Collins found his way to a second double-digit scoring effort over the last three games with another strong shooting performance. The 21-year-old has drained nine of 14 attempts during that pair of contests, and he's checked off every box on the stat sheet in three straight. His numbers remain a bit hard to trust night to night due to some ups and downs in his usage on the offensive end, but Collins remains a deep-league option and DFS punt play.