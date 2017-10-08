Collins finished with 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds across 20 minutes during Sunday's 134-106 win over the Clippers.

Collins reached double-digits in scoring for the first time Sunday, though it came at the expense of some rebounding, as he grabbed just two boards compared to six and seven respectively during his first two preseason appearances. Overall, however, he's looked like a solid pickup for the Blazers, who took him with the 10th pick during the 2017 NBA Draft. He'll likely see run behind starting center Jusuf Nurkic and could also see minutes at power forward. Considering his projected role, he's likely not somebody worth drafting in most formats, but could be useful in DFS if Portland suffers an injury to their frontline.