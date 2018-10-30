Trail Blazers' Zach Collins: Leads team with 17 points Monday
Collins scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 103-93 win over the Pacers.
Collins now has three consecutive double-digit point outings off the bench as he has been nothing short of efficient. Collins continues to work behind other forwards in the rotation but seems to be carving out a nice role for himself on the Trail Blazer roster.
