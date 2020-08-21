Collins' ankle injury requires surgery and he'll be out for the remainder of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After being re-evaluated, it's been determined that Collins needs surgery, ending his season. He'll finish the season appearing in only 11 games, averaging 7.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.4 minutes. Wenyen Gabriel will likely continue to start in Collins' stead to help guard the Lakers' bigs and wings.
