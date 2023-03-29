Queen was waived by the Pacers on Wednesday.

Queen has been an excellent player for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants this year, but he was suspended for the team's first playoff game, which they lost, for threatening violence against an official and has been let go following the conclusion of his suspension, per Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com. The undrafted product out of New Mexico State has appeared in just 17 NBA games over the past two seasons, but he's averaged at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists in each of the last two G League campaigns.