Queen signed a one-year deal with the Magic on Friday, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports reports.

Queen was waived by the Pacers in March of 2023 following an in-season suspension for threatening violence against an official but will receive another shot at making an NBA roster. Though Queen has only played 17 games at the NBA level, he's been a highly productive G League player and even earned G-League MVP honors in 2022. Despite Orlando's impressive wing depth, Queen figures to compete for the team's third and final two-way roster spot.