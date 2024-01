Queen ended Tuesday's 113-92 loss to Minnesota with 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

Queen recorded a season-high 11 points during Tuesday's loss to the Timberwolves. The two-way guard has seen extended playing time with Gary Harris (calf) and Franz Wagner (ankle) out, averaging 5.8 points, 2.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 25.8 minutes across his last four appearances.