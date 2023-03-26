Queen recorded 29 points (14-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over Delaware.
Queen scored at least 20 points for a third straight game and is playing at a high level heading into the G League playoffs. Across 35 appearances, he's averaging 22.9 points per game.
