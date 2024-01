Queen boomed for 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 120-104 win over the Charge.

Queen rejoined partner Mac McClung (22 points) to fuel Osceola's offense. Queen averaged 3.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 40.0 percent shooting across 10 games with Orlando in January, but his combination of size and shooting makes him tough to stop at the G League level.