Queen totaled 27 points (12-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-114 win over Wisconsin.

Queen has finished with at least 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in back-to-back games. He's averaging 23.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.2 steals in 35.1 minutes this season.