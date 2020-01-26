Ennis posted 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists across 39 minutes in Friday's G League win over Memphis.

Ennis continues to be a bit inaccurate, but he was a rebound and an assist away from a triple-double. The 25-year-old also paced the team in playing time. He's averaging 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.