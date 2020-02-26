Ennis (quadriceps) posted 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 assists and nine rebounds across 39 minutes in Tuesday's G League win over Fort Wayne.

Ennis missed a game over the weekend due to a quad injury, but the 25-year-old guard was back in a starting role for this contest. He didn't miss a beat, hitting over half his shots and falling one rebound short of a triple-double. Ennis has averaged 17 points and 7.3 assists per game this year.