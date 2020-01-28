Tyler Ennis: Drops double-double
Ennis posted 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds across 35 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Westchester.
Ennis led the team in assists en route to a double-double, but his shooting was still inefficient from within the arc (3-11). The 25-year-old has hit 44.5 percent of field goals and 30.7 percent of three-pointers this year, and he's averaged 17.2 points per game.
