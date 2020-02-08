Ennis posted 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes in Friday's G League win over Lakeland.

Ennis led the team in both playing time and points, with the latter's success coming from his efficiency from beyond the arc. The 25-year-old guard had only hit 32.8 percent of three-pointers heading into this game, so this appears to be more of an anomaly than anything.