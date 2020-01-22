Ennis posted 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Lakeland.

Ennis shot more than any of his teammates but couldn't seem to find his rhythm. However, he nearly notched a second straight double-double. His strong suit is assisting, as he's averaging 7.2 per game, but he's been a decent shooter overall this year, connecting on 44.7 percent of attempts.