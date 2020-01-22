Tyler Ennis: Paces squad in assists
Ennis posted 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists and six rebounds across 34 minutes in Monday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Ennis shot more than any of his teammates but couldn't seem to find his rhythm. However, he nearly notched a second straight double-double. His strong suit is assisting, as he's averaging 7.2 per game, but he's been a decent shooter overall this year, connecting on 44.7 percent of attempts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...