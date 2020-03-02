Tyler Ennis: Records 17 points
Ennis posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Sunday's G League loss to Long Island.
Ennis has been excellent with Raptors 905 this year, as he's averaged 17.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. His shooting isn't anything to call home about, but he's been effective, knocking down 44.4 percent of field goals and 85.7 percent of free throws.
