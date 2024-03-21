Wiggins totaled 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-116 victory over Memphis.

It's the third double-double of the season for Wiggins, one short of his career high. It was his best scoring effort since Jan. 30, when he hit for 23 points against the Sixers, and the 29-year-old forward may be getting his legs back under him again. Over the last six games, Wiggins is averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 boards, 1.8 threes and 1.3 assists in 27.8 minutes a contest while shooting 44.0 percent (11-for-25) from beyond the arc.