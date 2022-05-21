Wiggins is questionable for Sunday's Game 3 against the Mavericks due to left ankle soreness but is expected to play.

Wiggins has been a key contributor for the Warriors lately, averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in 38.0 minutes across the past three games. Despite the questionable tag, it seems like Wiggins is at little risk of actually missing Game 3.