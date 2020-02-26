Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Scores 16 points in defeat
Wiggins chipped in with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-94 loss against the Kings.
Wiggins has topped the 15-point mark in five of his first six games with the Warriors and as things stand now, he should be the team's primary go-to guy on offense -- at least until Stephen Curry returns to action. The former Timberwolves star is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field since being traded to Golden State.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: No longer on injury report•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Leads team with 22 points•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Turns in defensive gem•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Poor shooting performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Shines in new team debut•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...