Wiggins chipped in with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 112-94 loss against the Kings.

Wiggins has topped the 15-point mark in five of his first six games with the Warriors and as things stand now, he should be the team's primary go-to guy on offense -- at least until Stephen Curry returns to action. The former Timberwolves star is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field since being traded to Golden State.

