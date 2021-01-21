Wiggins (knee) played 31 minutes and tallied 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists Wednesday in the Warriors' 121-99 win over the Spurs.

Listed as questionable heading into the day with the knee concern, Wiggins gained clearance ahead of opening tip and ended up seeing a relatively normal workload. As usual, he was a solid source of secondary scoring behind Stephen Curry, but the increased blocks production Wiggins showed earlier this month was missing. After swatting nine shots between Jan. 10 and 12 games against the Raptors and Pacers, respectively, Wiggins has recorded only one block over the subsequent three contests.