Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins tweaked his ankle during Thursday's 133-110 win over Houston. He finished with 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one turnover in 23 minutes.

Wiggins missed the entire fourth quarter after tweaking his ankle in the third quarter, but Kerr didn't disclose many details regarding the severity. For now, fantasy managers can consider Wiggins questionable to face Dallas on Friday. In addition to Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga's (knee) status remains in the air.