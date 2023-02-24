Wiggins (personal) is without a timetable to return, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Coach Steve Kerr shared that Wiggins is away from the team dealing with a family issue. With the Warriors playing both Thursday and Friday, it's possible that Wiggins misses both games. Expect Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga to all see increased minutes until Wiggins is able to return.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Officially out•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Still away from Warriors•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Out Tuesday for personal reasons•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 29 points in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Listed questionable Monday•