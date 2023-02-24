Wiggins (personal) is without a timetable to return, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Coach Steve Kerr shared that Wiggins is away from the team dealing with a family issue. With the Warriors playing both Thursday and Friday, it's possible that Wiggins misses both games. Expect Donte DiVincenzo, Anthony Lamb and Jonathan Kuminga to all see increased minutes until Wiggins is able to return.

