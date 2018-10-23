Warriors' Damian Jones: Continues solid start to season
Jones offered 13 points (5-5 FG, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 20 minutes in the Warriors' 123-103 win over the Suns on Monday.
Jones was back in double digits in the scoring column for the first time since the opener, and he continued offering serviceable production elsewhere relative to playing time. The young center's fantasy prospects are naturally capped considering his role as a fifth option on the offense and limited minutes, but he's proven an ideal complementary fit thus far in his starting tenure. Jones is slated to keep a hold on the top job at the five until DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is ready for a return.
