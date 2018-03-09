Warriors' Damian Jones: Recalled from G-League
Jones was recalled from the G-League's Santa Cruz Warriors and will be available for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Jones hasn't seen much run at the NBA level this season, totaling eight minutes played. However, he'll be called up and available for Friday's contest considering the team will be missing David West (arm), Andre Iguodala (wrist), Stephen Curry (ankle) and Jordan Bell (ankle). In the G-League this season, Jones has averaged 15.0 points, 8.2 boards and 2.2 blocks across 30.7 minutes while shooting 69.5 percent from the field.
