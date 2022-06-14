Payton contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 104-94 win over Boston in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.
Payton was the leading scorer off the bench for the Warriors, and he was very efficient with a 6-for-8 effort from the field. The sixth-year guard tied his playoff career high with 15 points, which he initially set against Denver in Game 5 of the opening round this year. Payton was also a difference-maker on defense, helping to contain the perimeter while racking up a team-high three steals.
