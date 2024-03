Payton (illness) has been removed from the injury report in advance of Monday's game against San Antonio.

Payton is set to return from a one-game absence due to illness, although it's unclear if the ailment was nagging him during a scoreless appearance on March 7 as well. Assuming he returns at full strength, Payton will likely reprise a 15-20 minute workload, even with Stephen Curry (ankle) currently out.