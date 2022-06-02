Payton (elbow) has been cleared to play in Thursday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics, Tim Bontemps of ESPN reports.

The Warriors were hesitant to be too optimistic about Payton's status, but throughout the week it became clear that he was moving in the right direction after missing several weeks with an elbow injury. After putting in full practices Tuesday and Wednesday, Payton will be be back to availability for the first time since Game 2 against the Grizzlies back on May 3. The Oregon State product could be eased back into action, but he figures to play a key role defensively for the Warriors throughout the series.