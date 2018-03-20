Warriors' Kevon Looney: Almost double-doubles in loss
Looney had 12 points (6-7 FG), eight rebounds, three steals and one block in 21 minutes during Monday's 89-75 loss to the Spurs.
Looney was probable heading into the contest, eventually taking his place in the lineup. That makes three double-digit performances in his last four games, plus a total of nine blocks and seven steals in that same stretch. The Warriors are decimated by injuries and if he can continue to see at least 20 minutes of action per night, he could be a sneaky streaming option if you need defensive stats with high efficiency on low volume.
