Looney (COVID-19 protocols) has cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney is expected to return to action versus the 76ers on Tuesday. He was forced to miss Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, but it looks like the Warriors will only end up being without Looney for that sole contest. Prior to missing Saturday's game, Looney had started 10 of Golden State's last 11 games.