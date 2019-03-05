Warriors' Kevon Looney: Officially out for Tuesday
Looney (pelvis) won't play Tuesday against Boston.
As anticipated, Looney will miss at least one more contest while nursing a pelvic strain. His next opportunity to return will come Friday against the Nuggets.
