Warriors' Kevon Looney: Productive in starting opportunity
Looney collected 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in the Warriors' 117-109 preseason loss to the Suns on Monday.
Looney took a turn with the starting five, although Damian Jones, who Looney is competing with for the starting center job to open the season, was also in the lineup. The big man has remained reasonably productive through three preseason games, averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 16.7 minutes. Even if he does secure the starting job at the five to open the season, the offense will primarily run through the remainder of the first unit, while DeMarcus Cousins' eventual return from an Achilles injury would further dampen Looney's fantasy prospects.
More News
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Comes off bench in preseason win•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Will battle for starting job•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Agrees to one-year extension•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Coming off bench in Game 2•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Ready for Game 7•
-
Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 7•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.