Warriors' Kevon Looney: Productive in starting opportunity

Looney collected 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), three assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in the Warriors' 117-109 preseason loss to the Suns on Monday.

Looney took a turn with the starting five, although Damian Jones, who Looney is competing with for the starting center job to open the season, was also in the lineup. The big man has remained reasonably productive through three preseason games, averaging 7.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 16.7 minutes. Even if he does secure the starting job at the five to open the season, the offense will primarily run through the remainder of the first unit, while DeMarcus Cousins' eventual return from an Achilles injury would further dampen Looney's fantasy prospects.