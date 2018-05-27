Warriors' Kevon Looney: Questionable for Game 7
Looney will be a game-time decision for Monday's Game 7 matchup against the Rockets with a sore left toe, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
Looney has averaged 3.7 points and five rebounds through the first six games of the Western Conference Finals. His status for Game 7 will likely be determined in pre-game warmups leading up to Monday's matchup.
