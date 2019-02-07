Warriors' Kevon Looney: Scores 10 points in comfortable win

Looney tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 FT), and four rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 141-102 victory over the Spurs.

Looney had just 10 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's victory, a subdues effort when compared with his recent performances. Looney had been racking up defensive numbers with regularity prior to this one. The arrival of DeMarcus Cousins has cut into Looney's opportunities but he is still a viable defensive streaming option in many leagues.