Warriors' Kevon Looney: Set to start in return
Looney (hamstring) will be in the starting lineup Monday night against Atlanta, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Looney will make his return to action after a 20-game absence, but he'll face a soft minutes restriction -- likely around 15 minutes -- and will play in "short bursts," according to coach Steve Kerr. Interestingly, the Warriors will start Looney alongside Willie Cauley-Stein in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...