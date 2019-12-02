Warriors' Kevon Looney: Set to start in return

Looney (hamstring) will be in the starting lineup Monday night against Atlanta, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Looney will make his return to action after a 20-game absence, but he'll face a soft minutes restriction -- likely around 15 minutes -- and will play in "short bursts," according to coach Steve Kerr. Interestingly, the Warriors will start Looney alongside Willie Cauley-Stein in the frontcourt.