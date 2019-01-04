Warriors' Kevon Looney: Steps up production in OT loss
Looney turned in 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during the Warriors' 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
It was a strong complementary performance from Looney, who didn't really see an uptick in minutes despite the fact the game went into overtime. The fourth-year big continues to do a solid job overall down low, as he's posted four double-digit scoring efforts in the last six games while also bringing down between five and 10 rebounds in five of those contests. Coach Steve Kerr appears content with the current arrangement of Looney handling starts on a nightly basis at the five while DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) goes through the final stages of his recovery, keeping the former's fantasy value solid in deeper formats for the time being.
