Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Back to bench
Chriss will play a reserve role in Monday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are opting to go with a small starting lineup by inserting Draymond Green at center. Chriss should still be in line for a relatively healthy workload off the bench, as Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) remain sidelined.
