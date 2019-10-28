Play

Chriss will play a reserve role in Monday's game against the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are opting to go with a small starting lineup by inserting Draymond Green at center. Chriss should still be in line for a relatively healthy workload off the bench, as Kevon Looney (hamstring) and Willie Cauley-Stein (foot) remain sidelined.

