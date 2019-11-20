Warriors' Marquese Chriss: Strong showing in Tuesday's win
Chriss contributed 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four blocks and two assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 win over the Grizzlies.
Chriss was fantastic, filling up the box score across several categories while falling one block shy of matching his career high. With Draymond Green spending some time at point guard during the absence of D'Angelo Russell (thumb), Chriss is among those who has had a chance to earn a little bit more playing time at power forward. As such, he could be a decent cheap option for daily formats on nights that the Warriors face off against weaker defensive clubs over the next couple weeks.
