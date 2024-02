Moody (calf) isn't listed on Golden State's injury report ahead of Monday's game versus Brooklyn.

Moody has missed nine straight games due to a left calf strain, but it appears he'll return to action Monday. The third-year wing's return couldn't come at a better time, as Golden State may be without Andrew Wiggins (foot) for a few games. When Moody has played at least 20 minutes this season (11 times), he's averaged 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.