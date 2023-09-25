McGruder (foot) signed with the Warriors on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

McGruder missed the final nine games of the 2022-23 regular season due to a foot injury and remained a free agent all summer. It appears he's healthy after signing a deal with the Warriors, and he'll look to compete for a roster spot during training camp. The veteran guard was limited to just 32 appearances (12 starts) with the Pistons last season and averaged 5.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 made three-pointers in 16.4 minutes per game. McGruder has shot 36 percent from deep during his career.