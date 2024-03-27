Jackson-Davis is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Magic.
Jackson-Davis will replace Jonathan Kuminga (knee) in the starting five Wednesday. Jackson-Davis is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 assists in 25.8 minutes across his last five starts.
