Jackson-Davis notched eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 101-93 victory over the Magic.

Jackson-Davis started Wednesday due to Jonathan Kuminga ruled out due to left knee soreness. Jackson-Davis took advantage of the extended playing time, as he eclipsed 30 minutes of playing time for the first time this season. His 14 rebounds marked the seventh time he's reached double-digit boards this year, and he was one rebound shy of matching his season high set Dec. 22 against the Wizards. Jackson-Davis would return to the bench for Friday's game against the Hornets should Kuminga be able to suit up.