Jackson-Davis recorded 18 points (9-13 FG), eight rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 115-97 win over the Hornets.
Jackson-Davis was responsible for three of the Warriors' five blocks Friday, as he reached that mark for the seventh time this season. It was his second-straight start due to Jonathan Kuminga (knee) sidelined, and Jackson-Davis should continue to see meaningful minutes as long as the former remains out. As a starter this season, Jackson-Davis is averaging 12.9 points on 71.2 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.9 blocks over 27.5 minutes per game.
