Jackson-Davis amassed two points (1-1 FG) and one rebound in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 118-94 Play-In Game loss to Sacramento.

Jackson-Davis got the starting nod Tuesday but was limited to just 11 minutes in the loss. He was simply outclassed here, resulting in the Warriors leaning more into their veterans in an attempt to get the victory. While it has been a disappointing season for Golden State, Jackson-Davis has been a positive, carving out a consistent role on a team in need of a youth movement.